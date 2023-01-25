BURGER KING FIRE

Owensboro Fire Department officials and Atmos Energy employees work outside of the Burger King restaurant at 1738 Triplett St. after an early Tuesday morning fire caused extensive damage to the business.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A Triplett Street restaurant sustained extensive damage early Tuesday morning after a fire in the attic broke through the roof.

The fire at the Burger King restaurant at 1738 Triplett St. was reported at 12:44 a.m.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

