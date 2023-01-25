A Triplett Street restaurant sustained extensive damage early Tuesday morning after a fire in the attic broke through the roof.
The fire at the Burger King restaurant at 1738 Triplett St. was reported at 12:44 a.m.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said a lone worker was closing the restaurant when she noticed smoke coming from the ceiling in the kitchen area.
The worker called for the fire department and evacuated the building, Leonard said.
When units first arrived, the fire “broke through the roof on the outside of the building, indicating to us the attic was on fire,” he said.
Firefighters were unable to enter the restaurant because of the danger of the ceiling collapsing.
“Any attic situation, there’s a great deal of lumber up there,” Leonard said. “It can be a literal lumber yard above your head.”
Fighters switched to a defensive plan to fight the fire, calling in two ladder trucks to put water on the fire from above while other crews worked from around the building.
The entire restaurant sustained extensive fire damage, as well as water damage.
More from this section
“In dealing with fires like that, it takes massive amounts of water,” Leonard said. The restaurant was away enough from other businesses that “we didn’t have to worry about extension to other buildings.”
The store employee was uninjured, and no firefighters were injured.
Leonard said the fire appears to have started over the kitchen area, but a cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
The fire appears to have been accidental in nature, although it is still under investigation.
Leonard said posters on social media had asked if there was a connection to the Burger King destroyed by a fire in Madisonville earlier this month. That restaurant was struck by lightning, Leonard said.
Firefighters were called back to the Triplett Street restaurant around 6:30 a.m. to address hot spots on the roof.
“We anticipate doing that throughout the day,” Leonard said.
Firefighters battled the fire in the cold, with temperatures falling below freezing overnight.
“Everybody just toughed it out,” Leonard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.