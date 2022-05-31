Work on OFD Fire Station 2 is nearing completion, city fire chief James Howard said Friday, and firefighters are planning to occupy the building again in the next few weeks.

Firefighters moved out of the East Parrish Avenue station and into a temporary station in the old Valor Oil building. The $1 million project expanded the station by about 1,200 square feet, adding living space for male and female firefighters and renovating the rest of the facility.

“We are hoping our moving date will be the 9th, the 12th or the 15th” of June, Howard said. “Most of the work is complete, except for the parking lot.”

The work had some delays, Howard said. Supply chain issues played a role, and some supplies that would have come from Bowling Green were delayed by the December tornadoes in Warren County, he said.

Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Q&S Contracting, of Sebree, did the work on the station.

“Q&S has been fabulous to work with,” Hancock said. “The Fire Department is extremely happy, and I’m very happy with the project.”

The expansion of the station was needed due to the growth on the city’s east side, along Kentucky 54.

“With all the development on that side of town, with the Fairview Drive expansion and the middle school, there is need for more personnel to respond to any situation that arises,” Hancock said.

Meanwhile, work crews are also nearing completion on the new Owensboro Police Department classroom facility at the OPD firing range. The OPD class building will replace the modular classroom the department used for about 18 years.

The building is scheduled to be complete by June 20.

“That is something OPD has needed for as long as I’ve worked for the city,” Hancock said. The building will be a “state of the art” facility.

The $900,000 police training center is “something OPD can be proud of,” he said.

Both Fire Station 2 and the training center are “on-time, on-schedule and within budget,” Hancock said.

