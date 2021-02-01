The Green River Firefighters Association held its 2020 Bryant Stiles Officer Training School last year at the Owensboro Convention Center in February before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were the only fire school in Kentucky last year,” said Pat Thompson, chief of the Airport Sorgho Fire Department and the firefighter association’s vice president at large. Typically, the school brings about 1,000 firefighters to the city over three days, he said.
But not this year. Due to the continuing pandemic, the organization decided to cancel its in-person classes this year.
“It’s a bit hit for the economy,” Thompson said. “We usually have 350 rooms (reserved) Friday, Saturday and Sunday night” in local hotels.
Instead of canceling the event, officials decided to present the training virtually from Feb. 26-28.
“The opportunity to do this virtually via Zoom platform, it usually works out for us to do that,” Thompson said. “But, we can’t get together and socialize like we use to do.”
The classes are for fire officers and firefighters interested in moving into command positions. Classes focus on department and volunteer management, planning, firefighting techniques, training and preparing other firefighters to become officers, among other things.
Normally, the training school rents out most of the convention center, including the exhibit hall. With the classes going to virtual, participation is expected to be down, Thompson said.
“We aren’t going to have 900 students because people are one year into Zoom and they are tired of it,” Thompson said.
The firefighter association’s regular meetings have lost half to three-quarters of their attendance since becoming virtual last year, he said.
“We did throw the idea around of doing in-person and virtual” at the convention center, but were put off by the cost, Thompson said. “We use 11 of those big rooms at the convention center, so we would have to have cameras in each room” along with a strong internet connection, he said.
“The thing we miss the most is the firefighters don’t get the training in person,” Thompson said. “... This is the first time we’ve ever had to do it this way.”
