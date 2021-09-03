Residents interested in preserving the Panther Creek Park fire tower should soon know if it is feasible to reopen the structure for public use after it was closed earlier this year.
In July, Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved hiring Gardner Engineering and Consulting, PLLC of Owensboro to carry out a structural assessment of the tower.
“We are expecting to have that report within days,” said County Engineer Mark Brasher during the regular Daviess Fiscal Court meeting Thursday.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he wanted to address a comment made during a previous Fiscal Court meeting that criticized how long it has taken for the county to receive the results of the structural assessment, while the new tower at the Daviess County Gun Club seemingly was erected very quickly.
“The answer to that is that we have been working over a year to get the engineering and all of those kinds of things done,” Mattingly said. “Since the fire tower, we have people going up and down those steps and up in the top of it, meaning that if it fails, people die; that is a little different than a tower which is just an 80-foot I-beam which goes straight up in the air, and if it fails, nobody dies, hopefully.”
Local resident Zac Ferrell, who started a petition to save the Panther Creek Park fire tower, said after the meeting that he is glad to hear the results of the assessment will soon be available.
To date, 372 people have signed his petition on change.org, and he has collected additional signatures in-person at both Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park, as well as at public events such as Friday After 5.
“Our online survey continues to move forward,” Ferrell said. “We have had several people make donations to promote it online on change.org.”
“I have really just kind of been laying back a bit to see what is going to happen next with the presentation, as far as what the results of that structural integrity inspection are, what their plan of action is going to be.”
Mattingly said previously that the fire tower, which was moved to Panther Creek Park more than 30 years ago, was closed earlier this year due to concerns about its structural integrity.
Ferrell said he is appreciative that Daviess Fiscal Court decided to invest money into having a structural assessment completed.
“The Panther Creek fire tower is something that I would like to see there for another 30 years, not just another 30 days,” Ferrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.