Smoke was wafting from the home in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday morning, and the street in front of the home was blocked by an Owensboro Fire Department ladder truck, ladder extended to the home’s roof.
But the house wasn’t actually on fire.
Firefighters from OFD and the Daviess County Fire Department were at the home Friday, for the first of three days of training on ladder truck operations, such as how to ventilate a home, break through a door, rescue people from a home with a ladder and how to do search operations inside smoke-filled homes.
Firefighters learn those skills as part of their basic training.
But Friday’s exercises, which were conducted by trainers from as far away as Texas, were a way for even veteran firefighters to better hone their skills.
“We have career guys that have been here several years,” Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said. “We’ve got officers” in the training.
“The department gains so much from outside training,” Leonard said. “You pick up new knowledge and new skills.”
Battalion Chief Colter Tate said the trainers came from Texas, Ohio, Illinois and from other Kentucky fire departments.
While firefighters learn techniques like ladder placement and roof ventilation during their basic training, practicing those skills is important, so they’ll be second-nature when firefighters are called to a burning home or building, Tate said.
“Usually, it takes around 17 times doing something before you start building muscle memory,” Tate said. “ ... The three days are about repetition. That’s good at 2 or 3 a.m., when you are awoke from a sleep to a high activity situation like a structure fire.”
Firefighters planned to continue training at the home Saturday and Sunday. Also, the fire crews would be training at homes on River Road and East Parrish Avenue, Tate said.
Training in a real home is useful, Leonard said.
“It changes the environment for our firefighters,” Leonard said. “They are used to the training center and smoke room, so this changes it up quite a bit.” Eighty% of OFD’s fire calls are to homes, Leonard said.
Because the home was condemned, firefighters could use their equipment without worrying about causing damage, Leonard said. The goal is to teach “proper technique and team work,” Leonard said.
“No one does anything by themselves,” Leonard said. “You work as a team.”
The state requires firefighters to receive 100 hours of training each year, but OFD exceeds that standard, Tate said.
“Our departmental goal is to have 200 hours of training per firefighter” every year, Tate said.
“You can see the difference in the quality of service they provide,” Leonard said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
