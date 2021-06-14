Fireworks sales legally started in Owensboro last week, so the air will likely soon be filled with explosions fired from backyards and drive ways.
But most of those private fireworks discharges will be violating city ordinances governing where and when fireworks can be used. People, particularly children, can end up being hurt by backyard fireworks.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said emergency responders will work injuries due to fireworks in the coming weeks.
Most of those injuries will happen to children, who legally can’t discharge fireworks, Leonard said.
“There is an uptick in EMS (emergency medical service) in general during firework season, Leonard said in an interview last week. While emergency calls due to injuries increase in June and July, officials feel many firework injuries go unreported, Leonard said.
“Maybe they were minor, or maybe they transported themselves to the hospital,” Leonard said. “We respond to some of the more serious injuries.”
There are only a handful of times fireworks can be discharged inside city limits: On New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, on July 3 and on Independence Day. Even then, fireworks can only be discharged between 10 a.m. and midnight.
But in order to legally discharge a firework, a person has to be at least 200 feet away from a structure, vehicle or person. As Leonard told city officials last week, there’s almost no place inside city limits that fits that requirement.
“According to state rules and city ordinances, you can’t find a place with enough distance” to discharge fireworks, Leonard said. A person can be fined for improperly discharging fireworks, and be held accountable for damage and injuries those fireworks cause.
“If you do cause a fire, injury or worse, you can be totally responsible and liable for that,” Leonard said.
Of course, with firework stands popping up across the city, people will be using fireworks.
Leonard said in that case, it’s important to use them safely.
No one under the age of 18 is allowed to discharge fireworks, Leonard said. When fireworks are being used, children should always be supervised by an adult.
Even seemingly innocent fireworks can be dangerous.
“The sparklers kids use every year, the temperature for a small period of times reaches 2,000 degrees,” Leonard said.
Any firework that doesn’t ignite properly should be placed in a bucket of water.
“Certainly don’t try to reignite them,” Leonard said. “You’re not quick enough to get out of the way” when the shortened fuse lights the firework, he said.
A bucket of water should always be kept at hand when using fireworks. The adult lighting fireworks should wear hand and eye protection and use a long-stem lighter.
Fireworks and alcohol, Leonard said, are a bad combination.
When buying fireworks, be sure to read the directions, or ask the vendor how the firework is used.
“Most retailers try to educate people on the fireworks they want, and how to use that firework,” Leonard said. “They want you to have a safe and fun experience as much as anyone else.”
The fire department is not against fireworks, but says people need to be aware of the risks.
“When you’re dealing with a firework, there is an inherent danger,” Leonard said, adding, “you have to think about your surroundings and people. You have to think about self-protection. Even common ground fireworks can be powerful.”
As part of the city’s Independence Day celebration, the city will launch professional firework displays at the riverfront, at the Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, at Shifley Park/Centre Court and at Owensboro Warehouse Leasing on Old Hartford Road, the site of the old GE plant.
“We are fortunate that we have a lot of opportunities to watch fireworks safely in the community,” Leonard said. “
