While inflation has affected the price of everything from food to gasoline, crowds continue to pour into area fireworks retailers in anticipation of celebrating Independence Day with the beloved colorful illuminations.
Dusti Deweese and Jessica Shephard spent several hours Tuesday setting up their fireworks tent in the Wesleyan Park Plaza shopping center.
Deweese said the pair have operated the fireworks stand, which is a satellite location of Marvin’s Fireworks, for the past two years.
Despite inflation, Deweese said there is still money to be made as a fireworks retailer.
“Prices are higher, everything is higher, but our sales have been better than last year,” she said.
Deweese said the idea that perhaps people would be cutting back on their fireworks budget this year had been discussed, but that does not seem to be the case, so far.
Shephard said the price increases of the fireworks haven’t been substantial over last year’s prices, perhaps a dollar or two on certain items.
Prices range from 35-cent poppers to $899 for the mega 780-shot fireworks display.
“We do have some more expensive fireworks this year because there was such a shortage last year,” Shephard said.
Deweese said they will be selling fireworks until they run out, but product is expected to be available through Independence Day.
“It is a week of hard work,” she said, “and it takes about two days of foot massages to get over it.”
Known as Mark’s Mattress Outlet for 11 months of the year, the retailer at 3633 Frederica St. has a longtime tradition of packing up its mattresses this time of year to become Mark’s Fireworks.
“They actually started with fireworks first, and they wanted a permanent location, so then they found something else to kind of do in the offseason,” sales associate Jonathan Brey said Wednesday. “They are really a fireworks business that sells mattresses, even though time-wise, you are selling mattresses more time out of the year.”
Brey said the store opened as a fireworks retailer for the season on June 10, and it will conclude its fireworks sales July 7 before switching back to mattresses.
The store purchases directly from fireworks factories in China, Brey said, which allows them to eliminate middlemen and pass the savings on to the customer.
“Doing that allows us to control what we have,” he said. “It also allows them to get the special effects they want.”
While the store has designed fireworks displays for individuals for as low as $100, Brey said its $250 show is one of the most popular.
“We have a lot of those packaged up, ready to go,” Brey said. “I think that is 26 items. They are all aerial items.”
Brey said higher prices at the pumps and the grocery store have not seemed to dampen people’s Independence Day spirits, as customers continue to return to purchase fireworks.
“We have got our repeat customers that come back every year,” he said. “We are seeing them once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.