This Saturday, Panther Creek Park will have food, games and live music for the public — topped off with a fireworks display to celebrate what Daviess County has coined as the “unofficial end of summer.”
Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said there will be eight food trucks available, though the public is also allowed to bring their own food and drinks to the event, which starts at 5 p.m.
Entertainment for children includes pony rides, a petting zoo and inflatable toys, Leigh said.
Live music begins at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 8:15 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the fireworks show.
“It’s going to be a pretty spectacular show because of where we are,” Leigh said. “It’s nice to be able to get away from the city into a dark area like Panther Creek Park.”
As usual, local licensed pyrotechnician Stuart Snow will be putting on the fireworks display. Snow said he has a special finale planned for this year’s show.
Leigh said this year’s event costs $8,500 — $5,000 paid for by the county and $3,500 via a sponsorship from Independence Bank.
No dogs or alcohol will be permitted at the show.
For more information, call Daviess County Parks and Recreation at 270-685-6142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.