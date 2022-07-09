The Owensboro-based Firm Foundation Quartet will make its return back home this weekend.
The Southern gospel quartet will be performing three reunion concerts starting Saturday, July 9, which will include a concert at 6 p.m. July 10 at Owensboro First Church of God, 2101 Kentucky Highway 554.
Started by Owensboro native and Nashville resident Steve Bridgmon in 2001, the quartet — with varying lineup changes — stayed busy with performing over 140 concerts in over 35 states until 2013 as Bridgmon “retired” the group to embark on a solo career in inspirational country music.
The group will also perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Victory Baptist Church in New Salisbury, Indiana and will have a morning concert at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10 at Fordsville Baptist Church in Fordsville.
The reunion will include Bridgmon alongside members Anthony Davis, Josh Brown, Josh Teasley, Jericho McCoy with Jamie Lawrence on piano.
Brown will perform at the Saturday show while McCoy will be with the group for both Sunday concerts.
The quartet held a reunion show last year in town at Christ Community Church, which Bridgmon said drew in a crowd that he and the group appreciated more than they know.
“It was overwhelming a little bit,” he said. “It was — honestly — I think it was emotional for all of us. Individually, we had all been through a lot.”
Bridgmon lost his sister to brain cancer and, four days later, his father due to COVID-19 in 2020, while other members experienced their own personal tragedies and obstacles.
“Honestly, it was therapy,” Bridgmon said. “It was what we all needed in that moment. And when we actually came into the same room to have a rehearsal that morning, there was a lot of tears.”
Bridgmon said that he, Davis, Brown and Teasley hadn’t performed together since 2010, but they didn’t miss a beat when it was time to rehearse.
“It was like riding a bicycle. We came right back into everything,” he said. “Everyone knew their lyrics, everybody knew their parts; it was strange but it was like we picked up right where we left off.”
From there, Bridgmon said it was decided that the group should reunite every year.
Bridgmon recalls fond memories of the group during its heyday and that their bond among each other has always been authentic.
“It was a ton of fun,” he said. “...We had always been true friends, true brothers (and) truly cared for each other.”
Bridgmon thinks that COVID played a “big, big part” in terms of going through with the reunion.
“I think COVID kind of stripped down what was important to (everyone),” he said.
When the idea for a reunion came about, Bridgmon had some initial apprehensions but feels more comfortable this time around and wants to show appreciation to those who came out to support.
“I had a little bit of anxiety about it … but this year, it was just like, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” he said. “Our reasons last year were we need each other, and even if it’s for a couple of days. This year, we want to give back to the people who gave to us last year.”
Bridgmon hopes those that attend sometime this weekend will be inspired to “not let too much time go by without making amends.”
“...If there’s somebody in their life that they don’t talk to anymore, or they had a problem with or they have an issue with … reach out to them,” he said. “Life is way too short to be able to … stay mad. It’s never too late to make things right.”
For more information about the group, visit facebook.com/firmfoundationquartet/.
