The Academic Career Exploration program has completed its first cohort, and organizers and participants shared positive outcomes from its inaugural class, which began in August.
The Academic Career Exploration (ACE) program was announced in January. Owensboro Black Expo, Owensboro Public Schools and the Owensboro Community & Technical College partnered to launch the program, which has a goal of helping connect Black students with industry mentors, their peers and their faculty through a variety of activities. The 23 student participants this year have also been given information about career opportunities, listened to monthly speakers and attended various civic engagements.
ACE was offered to OHS and Owensboro Innovation academy students this year, but there are plans to expand to the county school system, said Sharmy Davis, program organizer and OCTC director of cultural diversity.
“These are good, active students,” Davis said, adding that the ACE program has been a safe space for many of them to truly open up and have deep discussions around race and other national issues. “Last month at City Hall, we had them looking at issues in their neighborhoods and had them brainstorming how they would address those issues.”
She said that experience was powerful for her and the other organizers, as well as the students.
“They taught me some things,” she said.
Layla Murray said that lesson at City Hall really opened her eyes to things happening locally — and nationally — in regards to race and violence against people of color.
Murray, a 16-year-old OHS sophomore, said she was initially unsure about her involvement in the ACE program. She didn’t want it to be like “just another lecture in a classroom.”
“I’m a go places, do stuff type of person,” she said. “So being engaged, and really thinking outside of that box, is good for me.”
That’s why the discussion around local issues, and how to resolve them, was such a good one, she said.
A lot of people don’t realize big issues until it directly happens to them, she said.
“We have been talking about current events and the shootings taking place all over the country, and what we can do to solve those problems,” she said. “That really opened my eyes, and it really has made an impact on me.”
Ava Bouie, 17, an OHS senior, said the ACE program gives minority students a chance to “really thrive.”
The program specifically targets students of color and provides learning opportunities for scholarships and college and career choices, Bouie said.
“I would never have known there were specific scholarships for people of color,” she said. “I think it’s nice that they brought us together. They were intentional.”
To be involved in the ACE program, students must identify as African-American, of mixed African heritage, or of the African diaspora. They also must meet needs-based criteria determined by each high school.
The goal of the ACE program is to expand opportunities for students of color, but also to keep that specific talent pool in Owensboro, said Owensboro Black Expo President Dominique Maddox.
Maddox said one of Owensboro’s biggest issues is retention and retaining talent, and she hopes the pool of students coming out of the ACE program will be a helpful solution.
“We want businesses to reach out,” she said. “They want to diversify? Get in touch with us. We have this primed talent ready, and we need to know what you need in an employee so we can get these students ready to come work for you.”
She said as the ACE program grows, she hopes to expand mentorship and work-and-learn opportunities for participating students. Collaboration is a big part of the ACE program’s success.
Having OCTC, OPS and the Owensboro Black Expo come together for the universal goal of helping students of color succeed has been a major component in the ACE program success, said Monica Rice, OHS college and career readiness coach.
It takes that kind of partnership to make real change, she said, which the participating students welcome.
“These students are open to discussing the real issues, and they want to tackle change and be a part of the solution,” Rice said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.