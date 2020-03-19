An 8-month-old infant from Jefferson County has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his Wednesday press conference.
The boy is in good condition and is being treated at home, Beshear said during his daily update on the virus.
The governor stressed it is rare for an infant to become ill with the virus. Across the U.S., few patients under the age of 19 have been hospitalized.
Of those, none needed ICU treatment, and there have been no fatalities in that age group.
“This is very rare in what we have seen (with) the coronavirus,” Beshear said.
The state’s number of coronavirus cases jumped from 27 on Tuesday to 35 on Wednesday. In fact, Beshear interrupted his hourlong press conference twice to report new information from the state lab.
“We always ought to expect new cases,” he said.
Beshear announced another Bourbon County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, or COVID-19. The only Kentucky death to date from the virus took place on March 15 in that county.
Other new cases were reported in Kenton, Warren, Fayette, Franklin and Clark counties.
Beshear said he heard a 56-year-old Montgomery County man had recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from the hospital.
In other updates, the governor suspended — effective Wednesday — all charitable gaming licenses.
“No bingo,” he said.
Bingo attracts a population that is more vulnerable to the virus, Beshear said.
He announced the Department of Community Based Services will extend public assistance, such as SNAP and Medicaid, to current recipients.
“These individuals don’t have to come in and apply,” Beshear said. “They are automatically extended.”
Also, he urged residents who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 closures to apply for state assistance. For more information, go to https://Benefind.ky.gov or call 855-306-3959.
Beshear tried to calm residents’ jitters, saying the state’s banks are financially sound.
“There is no need to make a run on them,” he said.
He expects banks to reduce their hours, take loan applications online only and ask patrons to come through drive-thru windows for service.
Kroger announced Wednesday the food chain is safe, Beshear said. He urged residents to buy only the food they need for the week.
“Fear or panic or anger are all things that can do more harm than the coronavirus,” he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
