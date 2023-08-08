First Christian Church and King’s Table will be the recipients of the upcoming Empty Bowls of Owensboro’s fundraiser.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the lobby of the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
Empty Bowls, a nonprofit established in 2005, seeks to help other local organizations in fighting hunger.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of Empty Bowls, said there were nine applications that were trimmed down to two.
“Every year it’s always difficult to decide,” Taylor said. “But collectively, we go through as a group and determine based on the need, and how recently an applicant has received Empty Bowls’ funds plays into it as well. We do a process of elimination and ultimately we vote.”
First Christian Church’s food ministry oversees six programs to combat hunger in the community. They include a food pantry that is open four days a week; a refugee food pantry that is open twice a month feeding 15 refugee families; the Germantown Blessing box pantry, which stocks food twice daily, seven days a week; Christmas baskets in coordination with the Salvation Army; the backpack ministry, which feeds 65 children at Cravens Elementary School throughout the school year; and community gardens, which consist of 36 garden plots to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs.
First Christian Church was a recipient in 2012 and split the proceeds with Crossroads.
Taylor said First Christian Church was the No. 1 applicant choice this year.
“We had no idea how many food programs they had,” Taylor said.
King’s Table provides meals to senior citizens and individuals with physical disabilities who are confined to their homes in the larger Owensboro region. It plans to expand its reach to a greater number of seniors, including enhancing its provision of diabetic-friendly and senior-specific food options. Additionally, King’s Table will acquire extra freezer space to accommodate its growing efforts. King’s Table was a 2017 recipient of Empty Bowls.
“We have a lot of resources in Owensboro for people to get food, but not everybody can make it to these places to get the meals,” Taylor said.
The fundraiser includes a dinner and a silent auction, with the goal this year of collecting $36,000. Whatever is generated from the fundraiser, the proceeds will be split between the two selected applicants. In 2021, Empty Bowls raised $16,000 and then $30,000 the following year.
Taylor said a grant that will be combined with the proceeds raised from the event should aid in meeting the committee’s target.
“We feel confident that we’ll get there,” Taylor said. “… If people will tune into our social media, there are things to come in regard to our grant.”
The fundraiser is limited to 350 tickets, which will go on sale Aug. 28 for $20 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.eboky.org/tickets. Any remaining tickets will be made available at the door the evening of the event.
The $20 ticket allows attendees to select a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for this event by local artisans, community members and students at Brescia University. Brescia’s Art Department supplied some of the clay and glaze, and a location for many of the bowls to be created. Each participant at the event will receive one of numerous soups made available by local restaurants, chefs and churches.
