Seniors took to the dance floor at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Friday for the first dance it has hosted in the era of COVID-19.

The event was one of the first big, social gatherings the center has held since recently ending its mask mandate.

And the seniors were ready for it after more than two years of experiencing isolation related to the pandemic, according to programs director Tiffanye Corsey.

Prior to the pandemic, she said the center held dances once a month for seniors to get out and socialize.

Since the center opened back up in July last year, however, dances were put on a hiatus amidst safety concerns for seniors.

“They have been looking forward to it. A lot of them have been requesting probably since we opened back up in July, ‘when are we going to start our dances back?’ ” she said. “They enjoy the music, the socialization part of it and just being able to be free and get back to somewhat normal.”

Marsha Miller said while she does not dance, she came to the event to listen to the live band and socialize, which is helpful for her to keep active and stay engaged.

William Knight said he also did not do any dancing Friday, but he was still entertained by the live music and being around others who he has not been able to see on a regular basis since the pandemic.

“You should always get out and try to socialize, stay active — you live longer,” he said.

Frank Hobgood came from Muhlenberg to attend the dance along with Owensboro resident Noreen Hans.

The two also came to watch the band, but still did some dancing and planned on attending another dance in Livermore later in the evening.

Hans said the two regularly attend events at the center where they can, “get out and talk to other people and have a good time.”

Since ending mask mandates in the center, Corsey said there has been significant increase in overall participation for seniors who feel more safe getting out, and not having to worry about who might not be able to wear masks on a regular basis due to breathing issues.

The change, she said, has created a more lively and engaging atmosphere around the center for everyone.

“We’re getting more people coming in that are learning about our services and what we do. We’ve even gotten some from other counties that are coming in now,” she said. “We love it.”

