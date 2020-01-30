The 300 seats at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Blandford Hall filled quickly Thursday night for the first forum regarding Daviess County’s proposed nondiscrimination ordinance, more commonly known as the fairness ordinance.
In addition to Blandford Hall, people were seated in three classrooms, where the meeting was televised.
The forum, which started at 6:30 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m., was streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. By 9:15 p.m., the video had more than 5,000 views, nearly 300 comments and 31 shares.
Fifty-three residents signed up to speak at Blandford Hall. They were given two minutes each to state their opinions for or against the ordinance, which seeks to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community when it comes to jobs, housing and accommodations.
State and federal civil rights legislation offers protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability and familial status. LGBTQ people do not receive any protection under the law.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly moderated the event. All three county commissioners attended.
Copies of the 10-page proposed ordinance were passed out.
Mattingly asked the crowd to be civil and respectful.
“Tonight, this forum is to listen to you,” he told the crowd.
Mattingly called speakers to the podium alternately — one speaker for the ordinance and one against.
The forum opened with a prayer by the Rev. John Fowler, who was the first to speak. He represented a group of religious leaders against the ordinance.
“We want everyone to have access to the blessings our county has to offer,” Fowler said.
However, he said, the proposed ordinance does not provide enough protections for Christians and their religious convictions. Also, the Owensboro Human Relations Commission would be charged with enforcing the ordinance, and it is not an elected body.
Chad Benefield, who supports the nondiscrimination ordinance, spoke next.
“I am here representing diversity in this community,” Benefield said. “We are not all alike, and that’s OK.”
At the end of his two minutes, Benefield asked for a show of hands.
“Who in the room thinks it is acceptable and should be legal to discriminate against someone based upon their sexual orientation or gender identity?” he asked.
Out of a crowd of 300, only a couple of hands went up.
The Rev. Paul Winkler said the proposed ordinance was filled with “fancy words,” which could be difficult to understand. In contrast, he held up a Bible and asked Mattingly and the county’s commissioners to study its teachings before making a decision. He handed a copy of the Bible to each of the elected officials.
Rachel Faulkner is an operations manager for one of Owensboro’s largest employers. She favors a nondiscrimination ordinance.
The discussion should not be based on personal feelings, Faulkner told the crowd. “This is about business.”
One of her best employees is LGBTQ. Under current laws, Faulkner said, it is legal to fire him based solely on his lifestyle — regardless of his job performance.
The issue isn’t about condoning a lifestyle, she said. It’s about a lack of protection for people who are gay, lesbian or transgender.
At the end of the Rev. Tim Hall’s two-minute speech, he suggested the ordinance should be put to a vote for the citizens of Daviess County to decide.
“By law, we can’t leave it to voters,” Mattingly told the audience. “There is no provision for it to be put on the ballot.”
At the beginning of the meeting, Mattingly said anyone who did not get the chance to speak Thursday night because of time constraints would be put on top of the list to speak at the second forum, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Brescia University’s Taylor Lecture Hall.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.