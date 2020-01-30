First-grade Southern Oaks student raising money for St. Jude's

When Southern Oaks Elementary School first grader Case Howard was 4 years old, he heard a radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on a local radio station. During the fundraiser, he listened as a parent talked about their child with cancer and began asking his mother questions.
The questions included what St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was and why someone with cancer would lose their hair.
Eventually, Case decided that he wanted to help in some way, so he and his mother organized their first fundraiser for St. Jude last year.
Those efforts resulted in Case raising $3,000 for the organization, which is his goal for this year’s fundraiser as well.
On Wednesday, Case held a benefit luncheon at Southern Oaks, during which teachers and staff could purchase soup and a beverage.
“We did this same luncheon at Daviess County High School earlier this year,” said Heather Howard, Case’s mom. “We got started later this year, but we are hosting several auctions and fundraising efforts up through his deadline.”
Case’s deadline is Feb. 6. That’s when he’ll appear on WBKR to discuss his fundraising efforts.
Case, now 6, said that he first wanted to help raise money for medicine for children with cancer as he has learned that can be quite expensive.
“I just wanted to help, and we went to visit the hospital and saw all they do,” he said.
He and his mother visited St. Jude in Memphis last year and took a tour of the facilities.
Howard said her son’s friends and several community organizations have been chipping in and helping in any way they can. At this time, the Howard family is raffling off a handmade quilt, some passes to the Pearl Club, a child’s bike and tickets to a tractor pull.
The fact that her son took an interest in the children’s hospital and is putting so much energy toward such a good cause makes Howard proud.
“He’s a good kid, and he just wants to help,” she said.
Jennifer Humphrey, Southern Oaks principal, said this project of Case’s is one example of the service and learning projects the school encourages among students.
“We want children to understand they are part of a much bigger world,” Humphrey said. “We want our kids to find their place in that world and their areas of contribution.”
To learn more information about Case’s raffles that will go toward St. Jude, visit his mother’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/heather.dillardhoward.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.