The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s annual Parade of Homes is coming up on July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.
And Jadon Crowe and Matt Oller, Realtors with Keller Williams Elite Realty, started to wonder why there was no similar parade for houses that Realtors have listed in the community.
So, this weekend, agents from eight brokerages will stage the city’s first Homebuyers Parade, showing more than 30 homes on Saturday and Sunday.
Crowe said, “We need to collaborate with other Realtors for something like this and work together.”
Most of the open houses will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday except where noted.
“We’re hoping it becomes an annual event with more listings and more agents next year, “ Crowe said.
The announcement says, “Get ready to explore an exquisite collection of homes presented by the best agents in town. From stunning architecture to desirable locations, this parade has it all. Join us for a fantastic experience and discover your dream home.”
People can visit any or all of the houses, Crowe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.