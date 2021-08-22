First Presbyterian Church held its 23rd annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, on the lawn of the church, a way of bringing the community together to celebrate diversity.
The festival has been taking place since 1998, with last year’s festival held online due to COVID-19.
Pastor Matt Curry said the church was grateful to be able to hold the festival safely in-person this year, with the Green River District Health Department holding a vaccine clinic at the event to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
Curry began with the church in June. But even before starting at the church, he said he had heard about the festival and knew it was a big deal for the community and an important tradition to continue.
“It’s an amazing tradition,” he said. “It’s gone on more than 20 years, and it just seems to keep growing. People anticipate it, they’re excited about it. It really is, for this church, it’s an expression of our faith that we provide this for the community.
“We are looking to help bring about a community where relationships are built between people of different cultures and faiths and backgrounds, and that’s what we want our church to be, and that’s what we look to provide here to the community.”
Curry said the church and the community work together to organize the event throughout the year.
He said this year is an especially important year to celebrate diversity, “in light of all the divisions and barriers that people have built with one another.”
Koki Kato, who helped run the “Japan” booth at the festival, said the festival is a great way to share his Japanese heritage with the community.
Kato’s family moved to Owensboro about two years ago for his father’s work. At the booth, Kato and other individuals shared information about Japan and displayed some objects related to his heritage.
“We try to keep it simple for the kids,” he said. “We have origami, and stuff like that, visual things that they can see and hold in their hands. It’s a cool experience.
“You don’t always have that experience to show your heritage here, so it’s fun and just refreshing to see people ask questions or being excited about it or being really interested in my culture.”
Susan Montalvo-Gesser runs the “Bolivia” and Catholic Charities booth at the festival.
Montalvo-Gesser said the booth was originally her father’s. He moved to Owensboro from Bolivia to attend Kentuckian Wesleyan College.
She said her family has been running the booth for around 20 years.
At the Bolivia booth, she said she provides information about Bolivia and displays pictures of her father and family from Bolivia. She said there is a photo of him experiencing his first snow in Kentucky at KWC.
“We kind of like to give them a history of where Bolivia is because most people don’t know where Bolivia is, and we are the only landlocked country in South America,” she said. “We’re the second-poorest country in Latin America, next to Haiti.”
Festival chair Debbie McCoy also presented a $1,000 scholarship to Lily Hubbard.
“She has been a member of … the Multicultural Festival since she was 3-years-old,” McCoy said, “and she has grown in her knowledge and is passionate about celebrating her heritage.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
