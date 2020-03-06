The late Randall Martin is remembered for serving his community.
For 37 years, Martin worked at the Owensboro Fire Department, retiring as department chief in 1998.
While he was a firefighter, Martin moonlighted as a homebuilder. He built more than 300 homes in the area. Today, two of his sons — Mike and Bruce Martin — continue the tradition at Martin Custom Building.
During his retirement years, Randall Martin volunteered as the construction chief for Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County. He helped the nonprofit build nearly 60 homes.
Randall Martin died April 16, 2017.
Habitat for Humanity honored him Tuesday at its annual dinner by awarding the nonprofit’s first $1,000 Randall Martin Scholarship.
“When Dad died, we wanted to do something in his memory that we could do every year,” said his daughter, Nelda Best.
She serves as the treasurer of the Habitat for Humanity board.
Best and her three brothers, Mike, Bruce and Keith Martin, came up with the idea of awarding $1,000 educational scholarships to Habitat for Humanity homeowners or their dependents. Martin family members, along with some firefighters, donated more than $5,000 for scholarships that will be given for five years.
Stacey Benge was the Randall Martin Scholarship first recipient. Benge spent years living at the Daniel Pitino Shelter and Fresh Start for Women before buying a Habitat for Humanity home a year ago.
In January, she returned to college. Benge, the intake specialist at St. Benedict’s Women & Family Services, plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work.
Because she attended vocational school and college many years ago, Benge expects her financial aid will run out before she completes her program. The scholarship will provide a much-needed financial cushion, she said.
“(Randall Martin’s) legacy lives on by helping Habitat people who are trying to better themselves through education,” she said.
Virginia Braswell, Habitat for Humanity executive director, worked many years with Randall Martin. His picture hangs in a place of honor on the nonprofit’s memory tree.
“He brought skill and a good disposition,” Braswell said. “He worked well with volunteers.”
The Randall Martin Scholarship is not the nonprofit’s first college scholarship program. At one time, six Cravens Elementary faculty and staff donated $15 a month each for annual scholarships that went to Habitat for Humanities homeowners. However, the school employees eventually retired, and the donations ended.
Later, a Habitat for Humanities homeowner funded a scholarship after paying off her home.
The public is invited to donate to the Randall Martin Scholarship fund. Checks should be flagged “Randall Martin Scholarship” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
