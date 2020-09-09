The members of the Emergency Services Gala Committee were hoping to hold a dedication ceremony for the First Responders Memorial back in the spring.
But, like so many other things, the committee’s plans were sidelined by COVID-19. So the memorial to law enforcement, fire and medical responders who died as a result of their service has sat on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, waiting.
On Friday, the county’s First Responder Memorial will be dedicated with a noon ceremony that will include local officials and a former Lexington police officer who was shot in the line of duty.
Sgt. Adam Johnston, a member of the Owensboro Police Department and chairman of the Emergency Services Gala Committee, said the memorial has been in the planning stages for years, ever since the gala was revived as both an event to recognize responders and as a fundraiser.
“There used to be a policeman’s ball back in the early 1990s that kind of faded away,” Johnston said. When the event was revived as the gala, the committee members wanted it “to have a purpose.”
“That very first year, we had maybe 150 people,” Johnston said. “We started soliciting sponsorships to put on the event and, at the same time, build this memorial,” he said.
Last year’s gala, which is open to the public as well as responders, drew 600 people. This year’s event was canceled by the pandemic, but the group still was still able to have the memorial constructed and placed on the courthouse lawn.
The memorial is for responders who have died in the line of duty, which can include violence, a vehicle crash, a heart attack or after contracting a fatal illness.
“I saw statistics the other day … so far this year, COVID has caused more line of duty deaths than anything,” Johnston said.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks line of duty deaths, 101 law enforcement officers have died of COVID-19 this year, more than any other cause.
Friday’s dedication falls on Sept. 11, an important date in national memory because of all the civilians and hundreds of responders killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and of response-related illnesses in the following years. Holding the dedication on a day sacred to responders “worked out perfect,” Johnston said.
Line of duty deaths, he said, aren’t events that always happen somewhere else.
“I want (people) to realize line of duty deaths don’t occur just in the media or across the country,” Johnston said. “We have our line of duty deaths that occur in Daviess County.”
Line of duty deaths could happen at any time. “Luckily, it has been a long time since we’ve had a line of duty death in the area, and I hope it stays that way,” Johnston said.
The memorial cost about $15,000 and was paid for with proceeds from the gala and by the 40 to 50 community members and businesses that have donated to the gala, Johnston said. With the memorial complete, the gala committee will turn its attention to another project, he said.
‘The gala is going to continue, and we will pick a new goal,” Johnston said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.