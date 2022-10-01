First United Bank will be opening a new location at 2800 Frederica St. on Oct. 5.

"In March of 2021, First United Bank and Trust brought community banking back to Daviess County," said Scott Tooley, Daviess County market president. "Hometown people providing exceptional service is our commitment to each community we serve."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.