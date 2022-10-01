First United Bank will be opening a new location at 2800 Frederica St. on Oct. 5.
"In March of 2021, First United Bank and Trust brought community banking back to Daviess County," said Scott Tooley, Daviess County market president. "Hometown people providing exceptional service is our commitment to each community we serve."
First United was organized 26 years ago by a group of business leaders who wanted to bring community banking back to western Kentucky. It has assets of $500 million with locations in Madisonville, Beaver Dam, Earlington, Marion and Owensboro.
"I am very proud of the entire Daviess County team we have been able to assemble and look forward to serving the financial needs of the Owensboro-Daviess County community," Tooley said.
