Madisonville-based First United Bank and Trust Co. plans to move into the Owensboro market, opening a branch in the former Old National Bank location at 3012 W. Parrish Ave.
It will be the city’s 12th bank.
J. Jason Hawkins, president and CEO of the 24-year-old bank, said the location opened on Friday as a loan production office.
It will function by appointment only.
People can call 270-821-5555 for an appointment.
Once regulatory approval is obtained, Hawkins said, it will be expanded to a full-service banking center — hopefully in the first quarter of 2021.
He said, “As we looked at expanding our footprint, we knew our brand of hometown banking would be well-received in Owensboro. We will hit the ground running. It’s really exciting.”
First United has assets of $380 million in two locations in Madisonville plus one each in Beaver Dam, Earlington and Marion.
Scott Tooley, former Owensboro market president for South Central Bank, has been named market president for First United.
Travis Huff, former assistant vice president/commercial lender at South Central Bank, will be vice president/commercial banker at the new bank.
First United plans to hire three to five more people once the full-service banking center is open.
Tooley started his banking career in Owensboro in 1988.
“My idea of banking is about helping others and developing relationships,” he said. “My alliance with First United allows me to provide that hometown experience and continue to serve the community I love.”
Huff has been in banking for 14 years and has been with First United Bank for three years.
The West Parrish location was a launching pad for Old National Bank in Owensboro 20 years ago.
Old National opened the branch in 2000, gaining a foothold in the community, before building three other locations in town.
It closed the West Parrish location last spring.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.