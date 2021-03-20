Madisonville-based First United Bank and Trust Co. has opened its new Owensboro banking center at 3012 W. Parrish Ave., Scott M. Tooley, Daviess County market president, said Friday.
The bank entered the Owensboro market in November by opening a loan production office in the former Old National Bank location.
It’s now a full-service banking center.
Friday’s announcement said, “Several members of the local banking community are now calling First United Bank home, as they staff the new location. Working alongside Tooley are Travis Huff, Meredith Gabbard, Lori Russell, Alice Durbin and Wavina Powers. Collectively, they have decades of banking experience.”
“We all feel like we are bringing community banking back to town,” Tooley said in the news release.
First United, which marked its 25th anniversary this month, has assets of $400 million with locations in Madisonville, Beaver Dam, Earlington, Marion and Owensboro.
It’s Owensboro’s 12th bank.
J. Jason Hawkins, president and CEO of First United, said last fall, “As we looked at expanding our footprint, we knew our brand of hometown banking would be well-received in Owensboro. We will hit the ground running. It’s really exciting.”
Tooley is the former Owensboro market president for South Central Bank.
Travis Huff, former assistant vice president/commercial lender at South Central Bank, is the vice president/commercial banker at the new bank.
The West Parrish location was a launching pad for Old National Bank in Owensboro 20 years ago.
Old National opened the branch in 2000, gaining a foothold in the community, before building three other locations in town.
It closed the West Parrish location a year ago.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
