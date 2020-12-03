The first doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are expected to be shipped to Kentucky sometime next week, and a second, larger batch of vaccines will be delivered a couple of weeks after that, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday.
Mattingly said in a Facebook forum with Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton that Gov. Andy Beshear said 38,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronaviru vaccine will be delivered to the state next week. Two weeks after that, 78,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna will be sent.
Once those vaccines receive federal approval for use, first priority will go toward vaccinating nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff, Horton said.
Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccines to be put into use. The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on the applications this month.
Horton said plans are in the works on how the vaccines will be distributed after they are approved.
“We have been engaged with both the state and various partners in the local area about our distribution plan,” Horton said.
Mattingly said vaccines would also first be made available to “our most vulnerable front line workers” in health care, such as “the people who might work in the front line of the COVID wards at the hospitals.”
According to a Nov. 27 article in the New York Times, 39% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred among nursing home and assisted living residents and staff.
The Pfizer and Moderna shots are the two-dose shots, so a person will have to have two shots in order to get the maximum level of effectiveness against the coronavirus, Mattingly said.
Horton said after the meeting that the vaccines will be distributed statewide based on the population of nursing home residents and employees.
The number of doses the region will receive at first “is only going to cover a fraction of the people who fall into those categories,” Horton said. “There is more work to be done on how to distribute that fairly and equitably among those who are … qualified.”
After the first-priority groups are vaccinated, Mattingly said, “we would then try to get health care workers that are exposed, forward-facing emergency responders who are exposed.”
Those workers, Mattingly said, “are exposed every day, not by choice, but by a job we expect them to do.”
Brian Hamby, director of Marketing for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said officials there are still formulating their vaccine distribution plans. He said they are unsure how many doses the hospital will receive.
Horton said the hope is that the vaccine will generally become more available as potential providers such as pharmacies and hospitals are authorized to provide doses to the public.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a single source,” Horton said Wednesday afternoon. “I think it’s going to be more of an ‘all hands on deck’ approach.”
Each state is creating its own distribution plan, which must be finalized by Friday, Horton said.
“All of this is very much still being created and developed on the spot,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
