The 2023-24 academic year is approaching, and for some teachers, this time of year is routine. However, for first-year educators, back-to-school time can elicit mixed emotions.
Newton Parrish Elementary School kindergarten teacher Emma Kingsley is new to teaching this year and said she is feeling nervous and excited about the upcoming school year.
“I have a great team that will help me out and make sure that I’m going to be successful,” she said.
In the weeks leading up to the first day, Kingsley said there is a lot that goes into preparing for the students’ return.
“It’s a lot of organization and trying to make things look nice but functional and cost-efficient,” she said. “I’ve been in my classroom trying to get everything together.”
On Thursday, Kingsley said she had been working on preparing for the first week with her students.
“We’re doing our curriculum planning, which is just mapping out what we’re going to do, especially for the first week, to make the kids comfortable and feel like they want to come back,” she said.
Kingsley said she has already met some of her students during the kindergarten readiness camp but is looking forward to spending more time with them.
“I’m excited to meet the students I haven’t and getting to know them and see how they learn,” she said.
One goal for Kingsley is helping her students cultivate a better viewpoint of school.
“I want students to create a positive relationship with school because sometimes that’s really hard,” she said. “If they don’t want to be here then they don’t want to learn, so I want to create a fun and safe environment.”
Kingsley is heading into the new year with a piece of advice given to her about teaching.
“The biggest piece of advice I’ve gotten is to make it your own, to don’t feel like you have to fall into a certain category,” she said. “I’m just doing what works for me and for my students.”
Students in Kingsley’s class may notice a reading corner in her classroom, full of books, stuffed animals and fidget toys.
“It’s just a place where they can chill out if they need time for a break,” she said. “They have a space that’s for them.”
Owensboro Middle School choir director Hadley Rouse will begin her first full year as a teacher Wednesday.
“I’m excited and a little nervous and overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m so excited to meet the kids and to sing.”
Rouse said she has gone through several career changes, but knows that teaching is where her heart is.
“Teaching is what I want to do, and I can’t wait to share music in this way with students,” she said.
Watching her students grow is something Rouse is ecstatic about.
“I’m looking forward to sharing music with students and seeing them create friendships and bond through singing together,” she said. “There’s nothing like singing shoulder to shoulder with someone, especially your peer.”
Rouse said she has big shoes to fill as she replaces Alecia Meyer, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 year.
“She was here for several years, and this program has a history of really excellent musicianship, with good concerts and adjudication scores, so I definitely want to keep that tradition going,” she said.
When Rouse was in middle school, Meyer was her choir director, making this a full-circle moment for her.
“It’s a really surreal moment,” Rouse said. “She was the first one I called when I got the news because I wanted her to be the first to hear. It’s a tremendous honor, and I couldn’t ask for a better first job.”
As a first-year teacher, Rouse said there has been a lot of preparation this summer.
“I’ve gotten the room ready for students, but I’m also creating our choir handbook, which is a guide to everything a student or parent might need to know about the program,” she said. “I’m creating packets of warm-ups and sheets for the students and getting the music together and ready to go.”
One of Rouse’s closest friends gave her some words of encouragement to take along this new journey.
“She told me to teach what I’m passionate about and start there,” she said. “Start with what you are passionate about and know a lot about because students will love that.”
Rouse started to do that when she accepted the position as a choir director.
“I’ve been a choir kid all my life and started in third grade and have been singing and performing all over ever since,” she said. “Choir has brought me some of my best friends to this day and has given me countless memories.”
