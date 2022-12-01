At its meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Consider for approval the County Clerk’s Claim for Preparing Tax Bills
• Consider for approval Resolution #21-2022: Street Lighting District for The Preserve
• Consider for approval an MOA with City of Owensboro for Juvenile Drug and Mental Health Court
• Consider for approval Change Order 06 for RFP 01-2020: P25 Trunked Radio System
• Consider terminating the following Bids (Contracts): No. 19-2022: Janitorial Services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center (Annual); and No. 24-2022: Janitorial Services for County Administrative Facilities (Annual)
• Consider rejecting the following bids: No. 2223-27: Electrical & HVAC Upgrade Project (Courthouse); and No. 2223-31: Electrical Upgrade Project (Courthouse)
• Consider awarding the following bids: No. 2223-33: Trap & Skeet Targets (Gun Club); No. 2223-34: New Truck Weighing Scales (Transfer Station); No. 2223-37: Janitorial Services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center (Annual); and No. 2223-38: Janitorial Services for County Administrative Facilities (Annual)
• Consider promoting Aaron Rafferty to Transfer Station Heavy Equipment Operator effective Friday.
• Consider promoting Bryant Taylor to Road Dept. Service Technician effective Friday.
• Consider hiring Jerome Hernandez as Road Dept. Service Technician effective Monday.
• Consider reappointing Rodney Ellis and appointing Christopher Gendek to the Daviess County Library Board for a four-year term effective Sept. 13.
• Give a second reading to KOC 921.681 (2022) 15-2022 — An Ordinance Amending a Zoning Classification Set Forth in the County Zoning Ordinance of February 5, 2004 Regarding 6841 Highway 144.
