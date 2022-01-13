At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Consider for presentation the Treasurer's Report for December, 2021
• Consider the minutes of the Dec. 16, 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider the Daviess County Sheriff's 2022 budget
• Consider the Daviess County Clerk's 2022 budget
• Consider Resolution 01-2022: Subdivision street lighting district for Deer Valley subdivision, Sec. 5
• Consider an MOA between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Military Affairs, Division of Emergency Management and 120 local jurisdictions of the Commonwealth to establish an agreement for an Emergency Management Assistant Program
• Consider KYEM Emergency Management Assistant Program Non-Supplanting Certification
• Consider a contact with CivicPlus for point of sale transaction system and online shelter reservations for the Parks Department
• Consider a professional Services contact with Morley & Associates Inc. for contract preparation and negotiation in connection with fiber construction project
• Consider a contract with Weaver Consultants for contained landfill permit renewal
• Consider playground lease agreements with Daviess County Public Schools, Diocese of Owensboro and Stanley Whitesville Playground Association
• Consider a concessions contract with Owensboro-Daviess County Babe Ruth League
• Consider the purchase of a police pursuit vehicle from Kentucky State Master Agreement for the Detention Center
• Consider the transfer of Richard Spivey to Road Department mechanic effective Jan. 22
• Consider hiring Dalton Harris as a Road Department mechanic upon effective completion of a background screening
• Appoint Daviess County Commissioner George Wathen to the Chamber Board for a one-year term beginning Dec. 31, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2022
• Appoint Kyle Aud to a four-year term on the Green river Reg. Ind. Dev. Authority beginning Dec. 21, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2024
• Consider the first reading of KOC A.100.03 (2022) 01-2022- Budget amendment #3
• Consider all other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear all public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Consider entering into a Closed Session per KRS. 61.810 (1) (b) regarding deliberations on the future acquisition of sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
