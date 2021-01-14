At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
1. Consider approval of the Daviess County Sheriff’s 2021 budget.
2. Consider approval of the Daviess County Clerk’s 2021 budget.
3. Consider approval of a memorandum of agreement for 9-1-1 Operations NCIC/LINK Terminal Access with Daviess County Public Schools.
4. Consider first addendum to its Coal Combustion Residuals Management Services Agreement with Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
5. Consider creating a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Whispering Meadows.
6. Consider creating a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Saddle Pointe.
7. Consider awarding contracts for property maintenance services, two new fifth-wheel road tractors and 12 gauge shotgun ammunition.
8. Consider reappointing Scott Kuegel to the Daviess Co. Water District Board for a one-year term.
9. Consider appointing Amy Lilly to the Green River Area Council on Aging for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
