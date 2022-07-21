At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, July 21, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is expected to take the following action:
• Consider an administrative services contract with GRADD for a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grants Program.
• Consider a lease and with Owensboro Community & Technical College for property at Foors Lane and U.S. 231.
• Consider a lease agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney's office for office space.
• Consider a lease agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney's office for records storage.
• Consider awarding bids for a new landfill compactor and three walking floor trailers.
• Consider terminating a contract for engine oils and lubricants.
• Discuss major projects at Yellow Creek Park.
• Recognize second quarter employee anniversaries — Colton Lanham, five years; Casey Owens, five years, Bob Root, 20 years, and Brian Lanham, 30 years.
