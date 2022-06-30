At noon on Thursday, June 30, Daviess Fiscal Court plans to take the following action at its meeting on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse:
• Approve budget transfers to balance the books for the fiscal year ending June 30.
• Consider any other business.
• Hear public comments.
