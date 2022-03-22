At its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, March 22, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Conduct a public hearing on Owensboro Regional Recovery’s Community Development Block Grant coronavirus closeout documents
• Recognize Owensboro Rampage as the three-time reigning state high school hockey champions
• Consider a resolution about the subdivision street lighting district for Woodland Ridge, Unit 9
• Consider a contract with the state for $1 million in CDBG funds for the acquisition of an existing multi-family building complex to house 38 beds for the mew OASIS Domestic Violence Shelter
• Consider a professional services contract with GRADD for the administration of the CBDG grant
• Consider a professional services contract with GRADD for the administration of the Generator Project Grant
• Consider rejecting a bid for a new pull type fertilizer spreader for the landfill
• Consider awarding bids for a new mailing and shipping system for fiscal court and for a new D8T Dozer undercarriage replacement for the landfill
• Consider reappointing Lewis Jean to the Daviess County Parks Board for a four-year term, reappointing Terri Thompson to the Daviess County Parks Board for a four-year term; reappointing Daisy James to the Greenwood Cemetery Advisory Board for a three-year term, and reappointing Carlin Gregory to the Ohio County Water District Board for a four-year term.
• Consider appointing Erica Wade to the unexpired term of Dianne McFarling on the Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee, and Shelley Newcom to the unexpired term of Sarah Adkins S1.5T) to the Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee
• Consider on first reading an ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system
