At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 8, on Facebook Live, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Consider an amendment to the administrative code concerning commercial driver's licenses
• Consider a resolution about fair housing
• Consider a modification of the intergovernmental agreement with the United States Marshal Service
• Consider facility use agreements with St. Martin's Parish Hall, St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Hall and the Owensboro Sportscenter
• Consider a professional services contract with GRADD regarding the administration of the Owensboro Regional Recovery’s Community Development Block Grant
• Consider a Kentucky Pride Fund FY 22/23 Composting Grant Application for a new Compost Screen Machine
• Consider the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule
• Consider a contract with Axiom Architecture for the sheriff's office renovation design services
• Consider awarding the following contracts: Geosynthetic cell construction at the landfill, rebuilt exchange wheels at the landfill and D8T standard track chains at the landfill.
• Consider releasing surety bonds for Collyns Estates for water mains, fire hydrants and sanitary sewers
• Consider hiring as season park attendants, Conrad Kimball, Blake Kimball, Jayden Bickett, Larry Worth, Brandon Mitchell, Steve Nazaruk, Alfred McPherson and Ricky Roberts
• Consider on second reading an ordinance amending text in articles 3, 8 and 14 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.