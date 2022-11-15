At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Proclaim November 13-19 as Nurse Practitioner Week.
• Consider approving a GRADD Administrative Services Agreement regarding the Jack Hinton Road KIA Clean Water Grant.
• Consider awarding RFQ 223-36 One (1) New Mini-Excavator Tree Saw (Road).
• Consider accepting the resignation of Jim Hendrix as Daviess County treasurer effective Dec. 31.
• Consider promoting Jordan Johnson as Daviess County treasurer for the term: Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.
• Give a first reading of KOC 921.681 (2022) 15-2022 — an ordinance amending a zoning classification regarding a property on 6841 Hwy 144.
