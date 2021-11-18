At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Consider for presentation the treasurer's report for October 2021
• Consider minutes of the Nov. 8, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• All claims for all departments
• Fund transfers
• Resolution 18-2021: CDBG-CV application to assist OASIS with property acquisition
• Resolution 17-2021: Agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding the Lyddane Bridge Road South drainage structure replacement
• Professional services contract with AEI to design the Lyddane Bridge Road South bridge replacement
• Vet clinic project change order No. 1 with Q & S Enterprises (employee parking)
• Award RFQ 40-2021: Kirtley Annex Office Renovation (county attorney)
• Surety bond release for Woodland Ridge subdivision Unit 4-sidewalks
• Hire Dakoma Carbon as a solid waste laborer effective upon completion of a pre-employment screening
• Solid waste administrative assistant job description
• Appoint Wade Jenkins to the Paradise Regional Industrial Park Board for a four-year term beginning Dec. 1, 2021, and ending Dec. 1, 2025
• Appoint Aaron Wilson and Lisa Castlen to the OASIS board for a term beginning Dec. 1, 2021, and ending Dec. 1, 2024
• Consider any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
