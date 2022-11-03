At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Proclaiming November as Diabetes Awareness Month.
• Approving an interlocal agreement with McLean County regarding Hall School Road bridge replacement.
• Consider approving Resolution 20-2022 — treasury services at Independence Bank.
• Consider promoting Gavin Cecil to heavy equipment operator effective Friday.
• Consider promoting Kelci Calhoun to animal control coordinator effective Friday.
• Consider hiring Chris Cunningham as EMA deputy director effective Nov. 14.
• Consider hiring Jessica Ritter as animal control Officer effective Nov. 14.
