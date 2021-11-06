At its noon meeting Thursday, Nov. 8, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Proclaim November 7-13, 2021, as Nurse Practitioner's Week
• Consider minutes of the Oct. 28, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• All claims for all departments
• Resolution 13-2021: Street lighting district for Brookfield subdivision section 4
• Resolution 15-2021: Street lighting district for Deer Valley subdivision section 4, unit 4
• Resolution 16-2021: Street lighting district for Deer Valley subdivision section 4, unit 5
• Contract with Strategic Adventures for Blackford Creek property feasibility study
• Promote Mark Wagner to service technician effective Nov. 9, 2021
• Reclassify Bruce Williams, Steve Wilkerson, Mark Irby and Kevin O' Hearn as Building and Grounds technicians
• Consider any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Hear comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
