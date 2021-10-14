At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
• Consider treasurer's report for September 2021
• Consider minutes of the Sept. 16, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Consider all claims for all departments
• Consider Daviess Fiscal Court wage schedule for fiscal-year 2022 to include Public Works office manager
• Consider grant agreement for the 2022 Litter Abatement Program
• Consider a memorandum of agreement for $100,000 grant to Owensboro Museum of Science and History for enhancements
• Consider memorandum of understanding regarding white flag events for 2021-22 with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Christian Church
• Consider an AmeriCorps Host Agency agreement benefitting the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley
• Consider the Annual Search and Rescue Order of Affiliation renewal
• Consider Kentucky Emergency Management Area II Fire and Rescue Services and Related Special Operations Mutual Aid Assistance Agreement
• Declare surplus inventory and include schedule in the 2021 auction listing
• Award the following bids:
• No. 32-2021: Paper ballot scanner and tabulator voting system
• No. 36-2021: Yellow Creek Park pickleball court conversion
• Consider hiring Ladonna Melton as Animal Control Vet. Tech effective Oct. 25, 2021
• Appoint Dr. Wanda Figueroa to the Drug Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee for a three-year term beginning Sept. 1, 2021 and ending Sept. 1, 2024
• Hear the first reading of KOC A.100.02 (2021) #10-2021; budget amendment #2
• Hear any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Hear any public comments
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
