At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Proclaim Sept. 1, 2022, as Elizabeth Moseley Zimmerman Day in celebration of her 100th birthday.
• Present for discussion the 2022 tax rates for Daviess County Public Library and Daviess County Extension District.
• Consider Resolution No. 17-2022 and Rural Secondary Program Agreement regarding Lyddane Bridge Road drainage structure replacement and supplemental agreement change No. 1.
• Consider a professional services agreement with AEI regarding Indian Hill Road Bridge over Pup Creek.
• Consider a contract with AXIOM Architecture for conceptual design services for the Yellow Creek Park baseball/softball fields project.
• Consider a contract with Clements Wimsatt Architects PLLC for conceptual design services for the Yellow Creek Park amphitheater project.
• Consider a Hold Harmless Agreement with Trey Whitt regarding items retrieval in Yellow Creek Park Lake.
• Consider awarding a bid for Moseleyville Fire Station roof replacement (Fire Rescue).
• Consider awarding a bid for the Kirtley Annex exterior repair project (County Attorney).
• Consider awarding a bid for the portable backup generator and trailer (EMA).
• Consider awarding a bid for PVC pPipe for landfill cell construction (Landfill).
• Consider rejecting a bid for pavement maintenance and striping (Operations Center).
• Consider hiring Charles Ellis as a Solid Waste heavy equipment operator effective Sept. 6.
• Consider hiring Rebecca Case as a seasonal parks attendant effective Thursday.
• Consider reappointing Shelley Newcom and Debbie Zuerner to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-DC steering committee for a three-year term effective Thursday.
