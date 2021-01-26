At its 4 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Department for Local Government regarding the Horse Fork Creek Park Inclusive Accessible Playground
• Consider playground leases and Babe Ruth concessions contract
• Consider awarding a contract for trap and skeet targets at the gun club
• Consider reappointing Wally Taylor to the Daviess County Property Maintenance Board for a term ending Feb. 25, 2024
• Hear first reading of an ordinance to lower the insurance premium tax
