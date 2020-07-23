At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, July 23, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider fund transfers.
• Consider Resolution 19-2020 Daviess County Fiscal Court Road Index.
• Consider an interlocal agreement with McLean County regarding Harmons Ferry and Red Hill-Maxwell roads.
• Consider a lease agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a regional REAL ID office.
• Consider the AmeriCorps Host Agency Agreement for EMA.
Consider approving the following bids:
• RFQ 06-2020: Irrigation System Control Replacement at HFCP
• RFQ 07-2020: One (1) New 14-ft Auger Spreader
• RFQ 08-2020: Trap and Skeet Targets
• Consider a bond release for Wynthrop Ridge, Unit 1.
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance #8-2020; KOC 530.14 (2020) An ordinance amending KOC 530.13 (2015) establishing official speed limits for roads located within Daviess County, Kentucky.
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance #9-2020; KOC 621.19 (2020) An ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system.
