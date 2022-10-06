At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Proclaim Oct. 11, 2022 as Women in Agriculture Day.
• Consider the distribution of HB 202 grants.
• Consider the Owensboro Regional Recovery (ORR) CDBG closeout documents.
• Consider Resolution 19-2022: ORR CDBG application, and any other related documents.
• Consider the litter abatement program (Trash for Cash) 2023 grant agreement.
• Consider an updated 2022-2023 County Road Resurfacing List.
• Consider a contract with Weaver Consultants for notice of intent preparation for new residual landfill.
• Consider the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule.
• Considering awarding a bid for a sprinkler head replacement project (Parks), an RFQ for trap & skeet targets (Gun Club), and a bid for the Panther Creek Park lighting project (parks).
• Give a first reading of KOC 150.14 (2022) 12-2022 – An ordinance repealing and replacing KOC 150.12 Relating to a special transient room tax for the sole purpose of meeting the operating expenses of a convention center.
• Give a first reading of KOC B.52 (2022) 13-2022 - an ordinance of the county of Daviess, Kentucky amending KOC B.48 (2012) which authorized the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds, Series 2012B (transient room tax supported project) in aggregate principal amount $1,910,000 to reflect the additional revenue sources authorized in KRS 91A.390.
• Give a first reading of KOC 150.15 (2022) 14-2022 - An ordinance relating to the Owensboro-Daviess Convention and Visitors Bureau and transient room tax (as amended by KOC 150.1/R.2 and KOC 150.4 and KOC 150.12).
