At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:

• Hear a report from Conexon about its plans for the local Broadband Fiber Project.

• Consider the county clerk's claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2022.

• Consider the MidAmerica Airpark Development Review Board's resolution and agreement.

• Consider a resolution and agreement regarding the 2023 County Road Aid.

• Consider an amendment to the food service partnership agreement for the Daviess County Detention Center.

• Consider a commercial license agreement with AT&T for structure access.

• Consider the roadway resurfacing list for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

• Consider awarding contracts for a new boom mower, a new four-wheel drive utility cab tractor and a new flatbed equipment trailer, all for the road department.

• Consider hiring Travis Bartley as seasonal park attendant.

• Consider hiring Bryant Taylor as a utility laborer.

• Consider promoting Colton Lanham to public works senior heavy equipment operation.

• Consider on first reading the county's budget for Fiscal Year 2023.