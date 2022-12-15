At its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, March 22, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action:
• Proclaim Dec. 15, 2022, as The Bill of Rights Day
• Consider approving a lease agreement with the city of Owensboro for parking garage spaces.
• Consider awarding Bid No. 2223-39: Four Physio-Control Lifepak 15 Units (Fire Rescue)
• Consider hiring Christopher Taylor as Road Department utility laborer effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening.
• Consider hiring Shelby Howard as animal control veterinary technician effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening.
• Consider reappointing Lewis Jean to the OMPC Board of Adjustment effective Dec. 31.
• Consider appointing Jordan Johnson to the Daviess County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy board effective Jan. 1.
• Consider appointing Jordan Johnson to the Industrial Development Authority board from Jan. 1 to April 29, 2023.
• Consider reappointing Mark Brasher to the Transportation Advisory Commission effective Jan. 1.
• Consider reappointing David Smith as Daviess County ADA administrator effective Jan. 1.
• Consider reappointing David Smith as Daviess County alcohol beverage administrator effective Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.