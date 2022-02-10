At its 5 p.m. meeting, which will be streamed on Facebook Live on Thursday, Feb. 10, Daviess Fiscal Court is expected to take the following action:
• Consider amending the sheriff's department budget;
• Consider awarding contracts for a new dump trailer and a new fifth-wheel road tractor;
• Consider rejecting the following bids — PVC pipe for landfill cell construction and a new single-axle dump truck;
• Consider promoting Jason Hawkins to service technician;
• Consider promoting Jeff Martin to heavy equipment operator at the landfill;
• Hear first reading of a budget amendment;
• Hear first reading of an ordinance lowering the insurance premium tax on property outside Owensboro and Whitesville;
• Consider going into a closed session to discuss the acquisition or sale of property.
