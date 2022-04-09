At its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following action. The meeting is open to the public. It will also be streamed live on Fiscal Court's Facebook page.
• Proclaim April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month
• Recognize the national champion Apollo High School Dance Team
• Consider a resolution authorizing spending county funds to transport non-public school students
• Consider changing the name of Old Kentucky 144 to Nannie Belle Loop
• Consider a contract for landfill air compliance reporting
• Consider a memorandum of agreement with the state and the state board of elections to establish an agreement for HAVA Title II Funds for reimbursement of the purchase of voting equipment
• Renew the bid for rock salt
• Consider awarding bids for bulk 12-gauge shotgun ammunition for the Daviess County Gun Club and for an 84-inch drum roller rental for the landfill.
• Consider hiring Dakota Brown as an animal control officer and Stephen Mayfield as a road department utility laborer
• Consider on second reading an ordinance on the county's road, bridge and street system
