Something may be about to happen in MidAmerica Airpark.

At its meeting Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved without discussion “the MidAmerica Airpark Development Review Board’s resolution and agreement.”

MidAmerica Airpark is owned the city, county and Economic Development Properties — the property acquisition arm of city and county government and the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation.

The resolution and agreement says it “approves the request of RLR Investments LLC to install fuel storage and dispensing facilities for private, nonretail use at 4015 Airpark Drive.”

That’s on the south side of the airpark near Southtown Boulevard.

It also includes permission for the company to “temporarily store trailers incident to normal business operations.”

According to the Wilmington, Ohio, company’s website, it is “a property investment company with available properties for residential and commercial use. Properties range from warehousing and manufacturing to vacation resorts, land for development and much more.”

It says, “We grew from one commercial freight facility in Wilmington, Ohio, to owning hundreds of properties in 29 states.”

The website shows that RLR has significant investments in Kentucky, including freight terminals in Paducah, Lexington, Louisville and London, along with land in Hebron and Georgetown and a warehouse in Hebron.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly referred questions to Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.

“We have been working with RLR for several months, but we don’t have an announcement at this time.” Johnson said.

In February, Johnson said an unnamed company has an option to buy a 24.5-acre tract in the airpark.

MidAmerica Airpark, on the east side of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, is home to a number of companies, including CRS Onesource, Metalsa, Kentucky Bioprocessing, Toyotetsu MidAmerica, UniFirst Corp. and U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

