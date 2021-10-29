Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved awarding a bid for the construction of a county-operated spay and neuter clinic to Q and S Enterprises LLC. of Sebree for $579,118 during its regular meeting Thursday.
The building will be an addition to the Daviess County Animal Control facility located on Highway 81. Dr. Julie Gray was hired in April 2021 as the first county veterinarian.
During the meeting, Commissioner Charlie Castlen asked Daviess Fiscal Court Communications Coordinator Jordan Rowe about how the possibility of COVID-19 related construction delays will impact the chosen contractor.
“On each one of the bids, there is an expected completion date, and I know I have heard of some of our contractors and developers here in Daviess County having trouble getting materials for construction,” Castlen said. “Do these folks not foresee any problems?”
Rowe said the contract includes a provision that allows the county to review anything related to the project that is lengthened as an effect of COVID-19, but otherwise the contractor is responsible for liquidated damages if construction goes beyond an agreed upon date. Liquidated damages are funds that cover the costs for each day beyond the agreed upon completion day of a project.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said previously that that while Daviess County didn’t have plans to get into the veterinarian business, it sent proposals to local veterinarians, with no replies. This left a gap in the services that are required to properly take care of the animals.
Gray said that the county is hopeful the new facility will be open around the first of the new year. Until then, she is working out of rented space in Hartford.
In other business, Mattingly said he is optimistic the Daviess County Courthouse will soon be able to reopen to members of the media and representatives of groups or organizations during Fiscal Court meetings. The courthouse was briefly reopened to the public earlier this year before closing again due to a sharp rise of COVID-19 in the county.
Mattingly said that while Daviess County is still in the state’s COVID-19 Red Zone at 25.2 cases of the virus per 100,000 county residents, things are starting to look up.
“I would suggest to the commission that if we get down below 25 (cases per 100,000 residents) by the next meeting, that we open the courthouse back up to the press, allow them to attend, and we will open it up by appointment to people representing groups of people if they want to speak on particular issues,” Mattingly said.
Daviess County is 2/10ths of a point from being in the state’s COVID-19 Orange Zone, he said.
The next Daviess Fiscal Court meeting is at noon Monday, Nov. 8.
