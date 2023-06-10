Daviess County’s Fiscal Court boundaries will remain unchanged after an examination by the county reapportionment committee.
The committee was appointed by Daviess Fiscal Court.
State law requires county commissioner and magistrate boundaries to be adjusted after each census to make sure commissioners represent an equal number of residents.
According to the Kentucky League of Cities, reapportionment is required by state and federal law, which mandates districts be “as nearly equal as reasonably possible.”
The process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but state lawmakers required counties to undertake reapportionment beginning in May. Fiscal Court appointed committee members Jim Gilles, Paula Schrecker and Bob Whitmer last month.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty, who was a nonvoting member of the committee, said Friday that the commission met Thursday and reviewed the populations of each of the county’s three districts.
“They decided not to change the boundaries,” she said.
Population of Fiscal Court districts must be within 5% of one another, based on census data. The largest difference between commission districts in Daviess County was 4.5%, McCarty said.
“They were all within 2,000 (residents) of each other,” McCarty said. “Everything was very well-represented.”
No precincts were split by the boundaries, she said.
Reapportionment commission members “felt there was equal distribution” among the districts, McCarty said.
With the committee in agreement that no action needs to be taken, the committee will not need to meet again.
