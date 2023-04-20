Daviess Fiscal Court’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year includes no money for the RiverPark Center, county officials said Wednesday.

County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he has concerns about the RiverPark Center turning a profit at the Ghostlight Lounge and noted the performing arts center staff has created “divisive” programming there.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

albert smith

Oh stop it, Jorn. No one believes these drag shows are profitable. The marginalized, mental cases only represent a small percentage of this community or any community for that matter. So, go ahead and put your resignation in and be on your way now. Toodles, pumpkin.

