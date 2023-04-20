Daviess Fiscal Court’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year includes no money for the RiverPark Center, county officials said Wednesday.
County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he has concerns about the RiverPark Center turning a profit at the Ghostlight Lounge and noted the performing arts center staff has created “divisive” programming there.
The programming Castlen was referring to are monthly drag shows at the Ghostlight Lounge, an adults-only venue, which have generated calls for city and county government to stop providing funds to the RiverPark.
“When they have created something that is as divisive as it has been in our community, and they are admittedly losing money, and they keep doing it, it’s almost as though they are saying, ‘We don’t need your money,’ ” Castlen said.
Last year, the county allocated $12,500 to RiverPark. The discussion began Wednesday when Commissioner Chris Castlen said he was in favor of providing the performing arts center with some funding.
“Knowing what the RiverPark Center does for our community and the amount of shows they bring in ... they are putting people in hotels for some things and putting people in restaurants,” Chris Castlen said. “Those are all things that come back to us, the Fiscal Court” through tax revenue.
“What they provide for the community, providing for the arts ... I believe it’s necessary to fund them the way we have in the past.”
Charlie Castlen told commissioners he had met with the RiverPark board chairman and executive director Rich Jorn about drag shows.
“They created that programming; this was not something that someone said, ‘I want to rent that spot and create that programming,’ ” Charlie Castlen said. “They admitted losing money.”
Commissioner Larry Conder said the Turley Building, which is adjacent to the RiverPark Center and housed the bluegrass music museum previously, has not been rented to a tenant in five years. The Turley Building now houses the Ghostlight Lounge.
“It doesn’t make sense when you have that asset not utilized to the fullest of its capacities, and they simply don’t do anything about it,” Conder said. Two prospective renters looked at the Turley building, but passed, Conder said.
Charlie Castlen said by not having a tenant in the Turley Building, RiverPark officials “are sitting on an asset. I would call it a non-performing asset.”
More from this section
Jorn, who was not at the budget work session, said afterward he was disappointed with the county’s plan.
“It has a terrible impact,” Jorn said of the reduction. “It’s not a big part of our budget, but at the same time, every little bit helps.”
The RiverPark Center has an annual economic impact of $7.2 million, so cutting funds to the center is not a “wise” strategy, Jorn said.
Jorn said prospective renters have looked at the Turley Building but determined it would be cost prohibitive to remodel the interior for their needs. The city has recently taken over trying to find tenants for the Turley Building, Jorn said.
“We had some that were really close” to renting space in the building, Jorn said. “But COVID and the supply chain put a damper on that.”
The Ghostlight Lounge is expected to make a profit either by the end of RiverPark’s fiscal year or by the end of the calendar year, Jorn said.
“We have some events that make a profit every time,” Jorn said. “If it was just about profit, I need to have more drag shows out there. Our drag shows, and comedy shows, are making a lot of money.”
Regarding the monthly drag shows, Jorn said opponents have spread misinformation.
“They are taking a religious point of view and are speaking out against an entire community,” Jorn said of drag show opponents. The opponents “started out with lies. They told those lies over and over until it became part of their canon.
“There are no children in danger at the Ghostlight Lounge. There are no children there.”
Jorn said of the proposed funding cut: “We’ll keep going. We’ll overcome, but it’s truly disappointing.”
(1) comment
Oh stop it, Jorn. No one believes these drag shows are profitable. The marginalized, mental cases only represent a small percentage of this community or any community for that matter. So, go ahead and put your resignation in and be on your way now. Toodles, pumpkin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.