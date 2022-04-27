While safety and visibility is the main reason Gene Lanham started a petition to rename a portion of Old Highway 144 to Nannie Belle Loop, the change is also meant to honor the legacy of one of Daviess County’s more unconventional citizens.

With there being four different sections of road known as Old Highway 144, Lanham said it caused confusion for first responders and delivery drivers, and he hopes the name change helps alleviate some of the issue.

Born in 1895, Nannie Belle Camp was known for her herd of goats, cats and dogs that took up residence at her small farm near Ensor.

“She was always known as the old goat lady that lived in the “dead man’s curve” there at 144, which there was a curve, a sharp right-hand turn,” Lanham said. “She had all these animals and cats and dogs and a cow or two.”

The Messenger-Inquirer reported in its Sept. 15, 1969, edition that Camp was “a country girl who tried city life, but never took much to modern ways.”

At the time, Camp had about 75 goats on her farm, 25 of which were milked every morning. She had about a dozen regular customers for the milk, which she felt had benefits for human health and wellness.

“People have been told that goats are mean and dirty, so they believe it,” Camp said at the time. “But it isn’t so. My milkers won’t eat from their food box if they accidentally step in it, and most all of them are good-natured.”

The newspaper reported that Camp had become ill for a period during the 1950s, and when a neighbor brought her some goat milk, she recovered.

“Nobody knows for sure why it helps, but it does,” she said at the time, “It’s something nature provided for humans.”

Lanham said Camp should be remembered for her kindness to those in need.

“She was just a wonderful lady,” he said. “When some of the infant babies wouldn’t agree with their mother’s milk, the goat milk was known to be the magic answer. And she didn’t take any money from those mothers.”

Laura Hayden, 83, lives on Highway 144 and knew of Camp in the 1960s.

“My son had bad allergies, and we tried all kind of medicine, but we couldn’t get rid of them,” Hayden said. “My doctor had told me, she said ‘What he needs is a chihuahua.’ ”

Known for breeding chihuahuas, Hayden called Camp to see if she had any of the dogs available to purchase.

“I went over there, and she took me in the house, and it was just cluttered with paper and stuff, and she said, ‘I have some of these dogs, but they usually hide under the bed,’ ” Hayden said. “We went through her house, through all the rooms, and we couldn’t find them.”

Hayden said that Camp did not have a fence surrounding her property to keep her eclectic collection of animals together, and it was not unusual to see some goats standing in the road.

Camp purchased advertising in the Messenger-Inquirer multiple times during the 1970s, asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway goat or advertising her goat milk for sale.

By 1974, the newspaper reported Camp’s lineup of animals included 50 dogs, 40 goats, 60 chickens, eight Mexican quail, 25 ducks, 20 rabbits and six cats around.”

Samuel Hayden, 74, said he remembers Camp being a known figure in the community.

“Everybody knew Nannie Belle,” he said. “Even if you didn’t stop there.”

Hayden said one time he took some goose eggs up to Camp’s farm to see if she could hatch them.

“She put them in an incubator and hatched a bunch of them out,” Hayden said. “She raised goats and sold goat milk to different people that needed it and kind of lived like a hermit.”

Mike Clark, who lives on land once owned by his grandparents near the Camp’s farm, said that he was too young to remember Camp, but remembers the site of her farm and all her goats.

“I guess it was 1965, I was 5 years old, and while I don’t remember so much of her character, I do have a photographic memory of the shack and all the animals,” Clark said.

Clark said that while his mother grew up on the family farm in Daviess County, his family lived in Evansville at the time and would make the drive over to see his grandparents.

“All eight of us piled into a station wagon and made our way to the Ensor area, and once we reached where Highway 144 and Jones Road intersect, my dad would always ask us kids if we wanted to make a left and go down Horn Holler or do you want to make a right and go down “Billy Goat Road,” Clark said. “It just occurred to me, we kids nicknamed that little section of road.”

According to cemetery records, Camp died June 10, 1978, and is buried in the Thurston Cemetery in Daviess County.

According to Daviess Fiscal Court, the Nannie Belle Loop designation will begin at Jones Road and end at Kentucky 144/Roy Clark Road for a total length of 0.849 miles.