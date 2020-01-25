Daviess Fiscal Court will begin the process of creating a digital communications system for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters to replace the outdated system responders have been using for years.
The P25 digital system was the system sheriff’s department and county fire officials favored when Fiscal Court met Thursday afternoon to discuss their options. The current VHF radio system runs on outdated and obsolete equipment, and responders have reported communication problems, such as not being able to reach the dispatch center or hear dispatch transmissions when they are using portable radios.
Officials from the departments said there are also times when deputies and firefighters can’t communicate with dispatch because the channels are in use.
While commissioners could have opted to create a new VHF system for a lesser cost, county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said commissioners decided to go with the digital system. A digital system will have more available channels than a VHF system and messages won’t be garbled by interference, officials said at Thursday’s work session.
Mattingly said Friday that when responders go to work, county government has a responsibility they “go back home” safely at the end of their shifts.
“I think, first of all, it had to do with public safety, and the safety of our first responders,” Mattingly said Friday.
“When you have a police officer by himself and he can’t communicate with anyone else, that puts his life in danger,” he said.
The estimated cost of a digital system is $6.46 million, which includes installation and maintenance over 16 years. The difference between the digital system and a new VHF system was only about $100,000 a year over 16 years, Mattingly said.
Jordan Johnson, purchasing manager for Fiscal Court, said Mattingly polled commissioners individually Thursday evening, “and they were convinced that was the only way to go.
“The department heads made the recommendation, and supported it very well,” Johnson said.
The county will contract with Trott Communications, the Texas firm that studied deficiencies in the radio system, to write a request for proposals for potential vendors. Trott will also manage the project. The contract with Trott Communications will be presented at the next Fiscal Court meeting.
The process is estimated to take about two years. The city of Owensboro uses a digital system so additional equipment will need to be installed to the city’s system to create one integrated system, city-county 911 Director Paul Nave said.
“I’m not anticipating any costs on the city side” for updating their system, he said.
Of Fiscal Court’s decision, Nave said, “I’m truly excited we are progressing to a city-countywide system that will provide an efficient way to communicate with all the first responders.
“It’s a win-win for our first responders and the community.”
The departments were questioned on their preferences before Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m grateful they took the time to listen to us,” Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said a digital system will allow county agencies to talk to their counterparts in the city and with Kentucky State Police, and the system provides “extra growth.”
“We are most certainly glad to hear this is the option they are proceeding with,” Smith said. “... I think it’s well worth it.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.